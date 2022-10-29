Look: Backup Quarterback Ejected For What He Said To Opposing Player

It's not every college football Saturday that you see the backup quarterback getting tossed from the game.

But that's exactly what happened to Akron's Jeff Undercuffler Jr. in the fourth quarter against Miami of Ohio.

According to commentators, Undercuffler said something to officials that they didn't appreciate, and that was enough to get him run with four minutes to go.

The junior QB looked confused at first but was ushered out of the stadium with a little smile on his face.

For the lip readers of the world, you can catch Undercuffler's magic words at the 1:30 mark. It's pretty clear that a few expletives were tossed the referee's way before they decided to send him back to the locker room.

Undercuffler has appeared in three games this season, completing 12-of-24 pass attempts for 92 yards.