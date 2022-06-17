Look: Bad Weather Could Be Coming To The U.S. Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

We're midway through the second round of the U.S. Open but things are not looking great weather-wise as we approach the middle of the afternoon.

The U.S. Open app has informed fans of dangerous weather on its way to The Country Club. The forecast has rain and high winds touching down in the area of the U.S. Open in less than an hour as of writing.

Weather.com is projecting scattered thunderstorms with winds up to 14 miles per hour between 2 pm and 4 pm ET. It isn't expected to last into the evening, but will still be messy for at least an hour.

We could see a total stoppage in action once the storm hits until it passes. That could have a major impact on the course conditions too.

Some Twitter users are pointing out that slick conditions on the course from rain will be a benefit to the golfers playing late. A few have even suggested that golfers like Rory McIlroy slow things down so the rain improves conditions for him.

"Rory should 100% slow play until weather passes through," one user replied.

Others find it strange that The Country Club has been watering the green early in the afternoon as the storm approaches:

"Well that explains why they watered the greens before the afternoon wave. Wait."

"Dumping water on the greens as [they] watch a storm arrive???"

We'll find out very soon just how the weather will affect the U.S. Open.