Look: Bad Weather Forecast For NFL Game On Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have kicked off their 2022 season with some less-than-ideal weather conditions.

This past Sunday, the Niners played through some absolutely-torrential rains on a water-logged Soldier Field in Chicago. In Week 2, the team is expected to experience some more heavy rains.

According to 49ers insider David Lombardi, the weather forecast shows an 84% chance of rain for San Francisco's home opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The Niners struggled in the rainy weather this past weekend, falling to the underdog Bears 19-10. First-year starter Trey Lance completed 13/28 passes for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Given the constantly-rainy weather in Seattle, the Seahawks should be prepared to perform under Sunday's conditions — especially considering they're coming off an unexpected win over the Denver Broncos in Week 1.

Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.