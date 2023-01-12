Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 22: A general view during the San Francisco 49ers game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on October 22, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.

The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.

AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind gusts could reach a maximum speed of 29 miles per hour.

Another forecast shows Santa Clara receiving 0.8 inches of rain on Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday's game could change over the next 48 hours.

If the weather doesn't clear up, the 49ers and Seahawks will need to commit to their running games.

The 49ers had 2,360 rushing yards this regular season, with Christian McCaffrey leading the charge. Their opponents, meanwhile, combined for just 1,321 yards on the ground.

Oddsmakers have the 49ers listed as an overwhelming favorite. They won both games during the regular-season series.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX.