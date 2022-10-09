Look: Bailey Zappe's Girlfriend Excited For His First Start Today

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots takes the field during warmups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Fourth-round rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe notched a shutout victory in his first career start on Sunday.

The former Western Kentucky star notched 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17/21 passing in today's 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions.

Zappe's girlfriend, Hannah Lewis, took to Instagram before today's game to express her excitement for the New England quarterback's first start.

"Looking like a snack in that throwback jersey BZ," she wrote on her Instagram story during pregame warmups.

Zappe and Lewis celebrated their fifth anniversary as a couple last month. Lewis was a volleyball player for the Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian) program.

Zappe stepped in for Brian Hoyer after he suffered a concussion in Week 4. He logged 99 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions during the latter portion of the Pats' overtime loss to the Packers.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones seems to be on track to reclaim his QB1 job in Week 6. He's been out since suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

If Jones is unable to go next weekend, it appears the Patriots have a solid backup option in Zappe.