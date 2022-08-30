Look: Baker Mayfield Had NSFW Message For The Browns

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield is ready to play his former team in 12 days.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback wants to show them what they're missing out on now that he's with the Carolina Panthers.

"I'm gonna f*ck them up," Mayfield said to a reporter after the Panthers' final preseason game on Friday.

There's definitely still some bad blood there, especially after the Browns chose to go after Deshaun Watson during the offseason.

That led to Mayfield asking for a trade, which was granted to him back in July.

He won the Panthers' starting quarterback job in training camp over Sam Darnold and is ready for a fresh start.

Kickoff for Panthers-Browns will be at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11. It's going to be quite the doozy.