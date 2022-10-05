Look: Baker Mayfield Has Blunt Response To Reporter's Question

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn't happy with one reporter's question on Wednesday afternoon.

This reporter asked Mayfield why he doesn't do drills to prevent balls from being batted out of the air and he had a snippy answer.

“If you have a drill for me let me know," Mayfield said.

This definitely sounds like someone who knows that it's an issue but doesn't want to discuss it.

It hasn't been sunshine and roses for Mayfield in Carolina. The Panthers are 1-3 and look to be going nowhere fast.

Mayfield has also struggled in those four games as he's only completed 54.7% of his passes for 747 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. In three of the Panthers' four games, he hasn't eclipsed the 200-yard mark.

He'll be hoping to change that, plus the batted balls problem when the Panthers take on the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 9.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.