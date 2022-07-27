Look: Baker Mayfield Has Rough Moment At Panthers Practice

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The start of training camp has featured some ups and downs for Baker Mayfield.

The new quarterback of the Carolina Panthers has made some strong throws but some of his deep balls haven't been there.

Mayfield badly underthrew receiver Keith Kirkwood and the pass was picked off by Keith Taylor.

This is only day one of camp so there are bound to be at least a few mistakes. This is also the first time that Mayfield has been seen throwing the ball to other players this offseason.

Mayfield has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery after he injured his left shoulder multiple times last season.

That shoulder is only going to get stronger as he continues to get more reps.

We'll have to see how the passes look by the end of this week or potentially next week.