Look: Baker Mayfield Listed With 3 Injuries On Wednesday

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recently told reporters, “This is probably the most beat up I’ve ever been in my career.”

The Browns injury report would agree.

On Wednesday, The Browns listed Mayfield with shoulder, foot, and knee injuries.

Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot, knee), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Myles Garrett (personal matter) will be among the #Browns not practicing today — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2021

Mayfield took a wicked shot from Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon on Sunday. The hit forced the already hurt QB to exit the game early.

This hit from Matthew Judon took Baker Mayfield out of the game with an injury. pic.twitter.com/hVJP0IMSdI — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 14, 2021

The 26-year-old quarterback is battling through an injury-ravaged 2021.

Mayfield, who’s been durable for the majority of his young career, finds himself beat up heading into contract talks with the team.

The Browns have a decision to make when it comes to green-lighting Baker’s fifth-year option.

The former No. 1 pick’s career has been pretty up and down to this point. After Mayfield’s record-setting rookie year, his turnovers skyrocketed the next.

Mayfield bounced back down the stretch with a very strong end to 2020. But now the former Heisman winner is struggling once again amid the injuries.

Baker Mayfield @PFF passing grades since 2018: w/o OBJ: 4th highest graded QB in the NFL w/ OBJ: 4th worst graded QB in the NFL — John Kosko (@JohnKosko3) November 11, 2021

Baker skeptics say he isn’t the answer. While supporters point to Cleveland’s hapless record before his arrival and contextualize the Browns’ success.

It remains to be seen when Baker Mayfield will return to the practice field. What’s for certain is whenever that is, the Browns QB will be gutting through some pain.

Cleveland travels to Chi-town for a game against the Bears on Sunday.