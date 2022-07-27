Look: Baker Mayfield Regrets What He Wore To First Practice

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield has a lot to get used to as he heads into his first season with the Carolina Panthers, including the humid weather of the southeastern U.S.

For his first practice at the Panthers' training camp facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, the veteran quarterback made a rookie mistake.

Mayfield admitted that it was "pretty stupid" to wear long sleeves and sweatpants in the 90+ degree heat.

After opening up his NFL career with a four-year stint in Cleveland, Mayfield was traded to the Panthers earlier this offseason — joining a quarterback room including incumbent starter Sam Darnold and third-round rookie Matt Corral.

In his first day of Carolina training camp, Mayfield took second-string QB reps behind Darnold. Tomorrow, he'll take over the QB1 role.

"There's a lot of responsibility for sure," Mayfield said of his newest NFL challenge, per CBS Sports. "But this is what we signed up for. We signed up to play this game that we love, and be in a leadership role, and to really get guys to gravitate toward us, lead them and get them better and push people. If you can block out the negativity on the outside and focus on your guys in the building ... that's what it's all about, and that's where you see success come from."

Mayfield will no doubt arrive better equipped for the heat at tomorrow morning's session.