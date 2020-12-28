Look: Baker Mayfield Has Simple Message For Week 17

After failing to clinch a playoff spot with an embarrassing 23-16 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns have been forced to buckle down and prepare for a must-win matchup next week.

Baker Mayfield echoed this sentiment with a simple message on his Instagram Monday morning.

“Head down and work… That’s it,” Mayfield wrote under a photo of himself walking off the field.

On Saturday, the Browns looked primed and ready to claim their first playoff spot in 17 years (the longest active playoff drought in the NFL). But, later that day Cleveland was hit with some devastating news.

Mayfield’s entire receiving corps was decimated for this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns. Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge all landed on the reserve list prior to the important Week 16 matchup.

With such a depleted offensive unit, the Browns were unable to take down the now 2-13 Jets. New York has now won two games in a row.

Even without his receivers though, Mayfield was able to put together a solid performance in the passing game, throwing 28/53 for 285 yards. But, this stat line pales in comparison to the 1,232 yards and 10 touchdowns the QB threw in his previous four games.

Thanks to a Pittsburg win over the Colts on Sunday, Baker Mayfield and the Browns still hold their playoff destiny in their hands.

Cleveland faces off against the Steelers in Week 17 with one final chance to claim a playoff spot.