Look: Baker Mayfield's New Apparel Appears To Take Shot At Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A Charlotte-based clothing company — Glory Days Apparel — took an obvious shot at the Cleveland Browns organization with its new Baker Mayfield-inspired merchandise.

One of the company's new T-shirts features bold print saying "Baker Mayfield 'Off The Leash'" — promoting the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 matchup against the Browns.

This game will be Mayfield's first home opener away from the "Dawg Pound."

Take a look at the new merch here:

There's no secret Mayfield didn't have the smoothest exit from the Cleveland organization.

The former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade away from the Browns just days before the team acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade deal. He was shipped to Charlotte in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick earlier this summer.

Mayfield and the Panthers will welcome the Browns to town for a Week 1 matchup on September 11.