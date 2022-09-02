Look: Baker Mayfield's New Apparel Appears To Take Shot At Browns
A Charlotte-based clothing company — Glory Days Apparel — took an obvious shot at the Cleveland Browns organization with its new Baker Mayfield-inspired merchandise.
One of the company's new T-shirts features bold print saying "Baker Mayfield 'Off The Leash'" — promoting the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 matchup against the Browns.
This game will be Mayfield's first home opener away from the "Dawg Pound."
Take a look at the new merch here:
There's no secret Mayfield didn't have the smoothest exit from the Cleveland organization.
The former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade away from the Browns just days before the team acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade deal. He was shipped to Charlotte in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick earlier this summer.
Mayfield and the Panthers will welcome the Browns to town for a Week 1 matchup on September 11.