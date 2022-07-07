Look: Baker Mayfield's Old Message For Matt Rhule's Team Goes Viral

Baker Mayfield is well known for his trash talking abilities — especially during his college days.

His new NFL coach, Matt Rhule, knows that fact all too well.

In 2017, Mayfield was a star quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners and Rhule was the head coach of the Baylor Bears.

When these two teams met during Mayfield's senior season, the Sooners signal caller had some choice words for Rhule's team during pregame warmups.

"You forgot who daddy is. I'm going to have to spank you," Mayfield said to members of the Baylor squad.

That video has resurfaced since Mayfield's trade to the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule served as the Bears' head coach for two more seasons before joining the NFL ranks as the Panthers' leader in 2020. Mayfield was draft by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

These two will have to put any previous differences aside as Mayfield embarks on the next portion of his football journey under the Rhule-led Panthers.