Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Baker Mayfield and Emily Wilkinson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Staples Center on January 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today.

In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world.

"Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild year of growth both individually and as a couple, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Love you!" Emily said on Instagram.

Coincidentally, the former Oklahoma star was also just traded by the Cleveland Browns. After watching the Browns trade for Deshaun Watson, Mayfield made it clear he didn't want to play in Cleveland any longer.

The Browns finally obliged, trading Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a fifth-round pick. He'll now have the opportunity to compete with former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold for the starting job.

Can Baker win the job and earn a starting QB role with a new team? We'll find out in a few months.

Until then, happy anniversary to Baker and Emily.