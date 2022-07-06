Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Reacts To Panthers Trade

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield attend Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences)

When the 2022 NFL season kicks off, Baker Mayfield will officially take the field with a new team.

The former No. 1 overall pick watched as the Cleveland Browns moved heaven and Earth to land Deshaun Watson in a trade. Not long later, Mayfield made it clear he wouldn't play for the franchise again.

The Browns finally made good on their end of the bargain, trading Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. Cleveland had to eat $10.5 million of the former Oklahoma star's contract, but will receive a fifth-round pick.

Following the trade, Mayfield's wife, Emily, took to social media to react to the trade news.

Emily Mayfield Instagram

Ironically, Mayfield and his wife are celebrating their third anniversary today. Emily posted a message for the new Panthers quarterback before the trade news broke.

"Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild year of growth both individually and as a couple, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Love you!" Emily said on Instagram.

Good luck to Baker in Carolina.