Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield.

He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered.

His trade wish was then granted to him when he got dealt to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional pick back in July. He started seven games for the Panthers before he was waived by them on Monday and then picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

After Mayfield was claimed, his wife Emily posted a long message on her Instagram story where she said she was super grateful for everything that's happened.

"Feeling grateful tonight," she wrote. "For the whirlwind, the chaos, the craziness. I’m thankful for the opportunity to walk alongside my bff for this once-in-a-lifetime rollercoaster ride."

She was also super thankful for the time she spent in Charlotte but also said that she's excited to head back to Los Angeles since she's lived there before.

There's a chance that her husband could play as soon as Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but no official announcement has been made by head coach Sean McVay.