Look: Barack Obama Reacts To Sports Ownership Rumors

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: Former President of the United States, Barack Obama, watches on during the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama is well known for his basketball fandom. So much so that he's been rumored as a potential contributor to a new ownership group for the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

During a recent rally for Arizona Democrats, Obama addressed these rumors.

"There's been a lot of these rumors about me and the Phoenix Suns," he said. ""I didn’t know I was in the market... By the way, neither did Michelle. But I will say this: The Suns are looking pretty good."

Former Suns owner Robert Sarver announced his decision to sell the team after the NBA hit him with a one-year suspension. A league investigation found evidence of nearly two decades worth of workplace misconduct, including racism and misogyny.

Suns head coach Monty Williams seemed open to the possibility of Obama joining the organization.

“I think anybody would value a partnership with someone like that,” Williams said, per the Phoenix Business Journal. “I would love to just pick his brain and just sit and listen for hours about life and decisions and things like that... When I saw that, I thought that’s pretty cool. I think it speaks to what the guys have built here.”

The Suns are 7-3 to start the 2022-23 season.