Look: Barry Sanders Reacts To His Son's College Debut

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barry Sanders' son made his college sports debut on Tuesday night.

Instead of taking the gridiron like his father, Nick Sanders made his debut on the hardwood for the Michigan State Spartans.

The younger Sanders took the court with a special tribute for his father, wearing the same No. 20 that the elder Sanders wore during his Hall of Fame NFL career.

"This was a really cool moment - to see one of my sons wearing #20 playing hoops for @michiganstateu," Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Nick Sanders entered the game for the final minute of last night's exhibition win over Grand Valley State. The Spartans won the preseason contest 73-56 at the Breslin Center.

Sanders is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound freshman guard from Detroit Country Day. He joined Tom Izzo's program as a walk-on earlier this year.

Though Barry Sanders played his college football at Oklahoma State, he and the Sanders family have close ties to the state of Michigan from his 10-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions.

Sanders has three other sons. Barry Sanders Jr. played running back for Stanford and Oklahoma State. Noah Sanders is a reserve quarterback for the Delaware Blue Hens.