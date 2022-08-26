Look: Barry Sanders' Son Walking On At Major College Basketball Program

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 18: Former Detroit Lions, Barry Sanders during the Pro Football Hall of Fame half time show at the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on October 18, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NFL legend Barry Sanders already has one son who found stardom as a football player. But apparently one of his sons is hoping to make a name for himself on the hardwood instead of the gridiron.

According to Kyle Austin of MLive, Nicholas Sanders - son of the Hall of Fame running back - has joined the Michigan State Spartans basketball team. He'll be playing as a walk-on guard this coming season.

Nicholas Sanders joins a Spartans program that is fresh off a 23-13 season with a trip to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament. He'll be hard-pressed to find a better college coach than the great Tom Izzo.

But Michigan State fans are more excited about the prospect of seeing Barry Sanders in Spartans gear on gameday to support his son's new school. Some are already posting photoshopped images of Sanders wearing their uniform:

"Barry at the games in MSU gear," one fan replied hopefully.

"The greatest athlete of all time will be setting foot in the greatest basketball arena in the world," wrote another.

"Gonna be cool seeing Barry at the Bres for home games," a third fan wrote.

Barry Sanders himself had some familiarity with basketball during his playing days. Like Nicholas, he also played guard in college, but gave it up when he attended Oklahoma State.

Will Nicholas Sanders earn a scholarship at Michigan State?