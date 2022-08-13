Look: Baseball Fan's Interesting Food Choice Is Going Viral

Usually, baseball fans eat a hamburger or hotdog when they attend a game. One fan, however, decided to go with a different option.

A video of a baseball fan eating a whole salami for Italian American Heritage Night has surfaced on Twitter.

The video that surfaced on Twitter went viral, and for good reason. It's not everyday that you see a person holding a whole salami while sitting in the stands at a baseball game.

As you'd expect, the reactions to this video are all over the place.

"I’m Italian and this really offends me," one fan responded. "Plz delete. Would’ve been fine if it was prosciutto tho."

"Surprised security let this man in the stadium with a brick of salami," another person wrote.

Do you approve of this fan's food choice?