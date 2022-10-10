Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series.
Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series."
The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday.
"Bob Costas will be calling the Yankees vs Guardians series," tweeted a Bombers fan account. "Here’s one of his calls from earlier this year ..."
"The last time Bob Costas called every pitch of an MLB postseason series, Alex Rodriguez was a 24-year-old shortstop for the Seattle Mariners and “Meet The Parents” was the No. 1 movie in America," remarked Richard Deitsch.
"Bob Costas called so many of those iconic Yankees playoff games in the 1990s," replied Jeff Eisenband. "This feels like a throwback to the MLB on NBC days."
Speaking on his return to the MLB playoffs, Costas told The Athletic:
I’m really excited about the prospect of doing an entire series instead of parachuting in for a single game.