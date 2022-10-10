Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: Sunday Night Football commentator Bob Costas sits on set before the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. New England won 23-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series.

Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series."

The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday.

"Bob Costas will be calling the Yankees vs Guardians series," tweeted a Bombers fan account. "Here’s one of his calls from earlier this year ..."

"The last time Bob Costas called every pitch of an MLB postseason series, Alex Rodriguez was a 24-year-old shortstop for the Seattle Mariners and “Meet The Parents” was the No. 1 movie in America," remarked Richard Deitsch.

"Bob Costas called so many of those iconic Yankees playoff games in the 1990s," replied Jeff Eisenband. "This feels like a throwback to the MLB on NBC days."

Speaking on his return to the MLB playoffs, Costas told The Athletic: