Look: Basketball Court-Turned House Going Viral, For Sale

If you've ever wanted to know what happens to a basketball court that no longer gets used or even properly maintained, this story will give you an idea of one creative example.

A recent post on the home-buying website Zillow consists of a 5,300-square foot basketball court that has been turned into a house. One end of the court still has the hoop, rim and bleachers intact, while the other has a proper kitchen install.

The post states that it's a four-bedroom, three-apartment property with 5,357 square feet of space on 3.61 acres of land. Based in Wilkinson, Indiana, the property is currently going for $299,000 on Zillow.

More importantly - the post is going viral. Over 25,000 people have liked and laughed at the incredible scene. And some of the comments are incredible:

"I mean, 300K and that much space? Rooms and bathrooms are HUGE. It’s far from perfect, but the building seems perfectly serviceable and lots of land. I’d take if I lived in the area," one user replied.

"Not too far outside of Indy…could be a good place for an independent wrestling arena/school?" wrote another.

"Nothing a little spit shine couldn’t fix," a third user wrote.

In this economy you could certainly do worse than a property like this provided you can get that oak floor redone or replaced.

Is $299,000 good value for the property?