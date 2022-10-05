Look: Basketball Fans Are Amazed By Likely No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama is collecting plenty of steam as the future No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

On Tuesday night, the 7-foot-5 Frenchman took the court against Scoot Henderson — another projected top pick — and the G-League Ignite.

Wembanyama is looking stellar in tonight's nationally-televised showcase on ESPN2. The unique and almost unprecedented style of play that the 18-year-old prospect brings to the table has NBA fans in awe.

"Obviously we know by now what Wembanyama is capable of skill-wise with shoot-dribble-pass. It's the fluidity/rhythm he executes with that's so convincing when picturing offense translating to NBA," one analyst wrote.

"Victor Wembanyama is an alien," another said.

"Wembanyama just breaks convention in so many ways. He is as advertised, which is not always the case," another said.

Before tonight's game, Wembanyama touted this exhibition match as the "biggest game" of his life. The future NBA talent has certainly made the most of his opportunity so far tonight.