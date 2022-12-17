Look: Basketball World Buzzing Over Bronny James' Next Opponent

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James has found himself at the center of some historic high school basketball matchups in recent days.

Earlier this week, the Sierra Canyon guard faced off against Kiyan Anthony — 20 years after their fathers, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, played in a high school basketball matchup of their own.

Tonight, Bronny will take the court to play against his father's alma mater: St. Vincent-St. Mary.

The basketball world is buzzing over this historic matchup.

"Where can I watch?" one fan asked.

"This is cool," another said.

This will be Bronny's third appearance against St. Vincent-St. Mary. As a freshman, he made a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining to give Sierra Canyon the win. Last year, he notched 19 points in another victory over the Fighting Irish.

Tonight's game will tipoff at 6 p.m. ET in the Ohio State Buckeyes' Nationwide Arena.

The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.