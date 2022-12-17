Look: Basketball World Buzzing Over Bronny James' Next Opponent
Bronny James has found himself at the center of some historic high school basketball matchups in recent days.
Earlier this week, the Sierra Canyon guard faced off against Kiyan Anthony — 20 years after their fathers, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, played in a high school basketball matchup of their own.
Tonight, Bronny will take the court to play against his father's alma mater: St. Vincent-St. Mary.
The basketball world is buzzing over this historic matchup.
"Where can I watch?" one fan asked.
"This is cool," another said.
This will be Bronny's third appearance against St. Vincent-St. Mary. As a freshman, he made a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining to give Sierra Canyon the win. Last year, he notched 19 points in another victory over the Fighting Irish.
Tonight's game will tipoff at 6 p.m. ET in the Ohio State Buckeyes' Nationwide Arena.
The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.