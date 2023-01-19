Look: Basketball World Buzzing Over Bronny James' Performance

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James continues to look more and more like a legitimate blue-chip recruit by the day.

Earlier this week, Bronny took the court with No. 15 Sierra Canyon in a matchup against No. 9 Columbus. As he often does, the heir of The King drew an overflow crowd.

Bronny finished with 13 points on just 4/17 shooting from the field, but he wowed with his passing ability and defensive prowess.

A highlight tape from this game is going viral on social media.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this clip.

"He can shoot, he can D, he can steal, he can assist! Def going to the NBA," one fan wrote.

"He can do everything on the court," another added.

"I watched this game. He ain’t have a great game scoring but did everything else at a high level.. dude got some i.q," another said.

Bronny is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. Ohio State, Memphis and USC have all extended offers to the high school senior.

If he continues on this upward trajectory, Bronny could be taking the NBA court with his dad in no time.