Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: Penny Hardaway, head coach of the Memphis Tigers, watches the action during the game against the Charleston Cougars at HP Field House on November 25, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon.

Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season.

Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26.

Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as the Tigers' head coach and it resulted in a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Memphis finished 22-11 and lost in the second round of the tournament to top-seeded Gonzaga.

The college basketball community was a bit mixed on the decision to extend Hardaway's contract.

"Still not really sold on him as a coach, but hard to argue with the talent he’s brought to Memphis. Curious if the SLU series will continue beyond this year," another fan tweeted.

Hardaway's task for this season will be to lead the Tigers to their second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.