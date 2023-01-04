Look: Basketball World Reacts To Insane Celtics-Thunder Score

There was a time when 117 points could easily win you an NBA game. Tonight, it couldn't even get the losing team within 30 points.

Tonight's Celtics-Thunder game finished with a 150-117 score in favor of Oklahoma City.

"Everyone came to play!" the Thunder wrote on Twitter.

The NBA world took to social media with reactions to this ridiculous final score.

"150 in regulation is wild," one fan wrote.

"This game left me just speechless," another said.

"My thunder was out here cooking tonight," another added.

The Thunder accomplished this feat without their leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — who's averaging 30.8 points per game so far this season.

OKC had four players finish with more than 20 points. Josh Giddey led the way with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Heading into tonight's game, the Celtics were the No. 1 ranked defense in the NBA.

This 150 points marks a franchise record for the Thunder. The Seattle Supersonics scored 154 in a five-overtime game in 1989.