Look: Basketball World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Highlight

Rob Gronkowski appears to be enjoying his time in retirement, and he's starting by spending some quality time on the basketball court.

Gronkowski was playing in the Big 3 for a charity tournament, and he looked good rocking the Monster Energy jersey and driving to the rim. He showed off some pretty smooth moves as he powered through a defender for a layup.

It's not like Gronkowski doesn't have experience on the basketball court. He played basketball in high school but gave it up when he started playing football in college.

The clip has gone viral with over 12,000 views. Basketball fans loved seeing what Gronkowski was capable of in that short clip.

Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time after the 2021 NFL season. But unlike his first retirement after the 2018 season, this one felt a lot more permanent.

Injuries were a consistent issue for him last season, and while that was hardly the first time he dealt with injuries throughout the season, it's going to be harder and harder for him to recover at his age.

In every interview Gronkowski has given since then he has maintained that he is ready to hang up the cleats and gloves for good.

But if Gronkowski can consistently make plays like this playing basketball, maybe he has another potential second career path open for him.