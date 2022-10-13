Look: Basketball World Reacts To The Patrick Ewing Video

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: NBA Hall of Famer and former Georgetown Hoyas player Patrick Ewing is introduced as the Georgetown Hoyas' new head basketball coach at John Thompson Jr. Athletic Center on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Patrick Ewing couldn't believe that so many of his players didn't recognize some former NBA players in a recent video.

Ewing, who's the men's head basketball coach at Georgetown, was reacting to a video where his players were asked to guess the name of a former NBA player by just looking at a picture.

He was flabbergasted when some of his players couldn't name Mark Jackson or Charles Oakley.

Here's the video:

This reaction video got a lot of laughs from basketball fans around the world.

Ewing will be entering his sixth season as the Hoyas' head coach. They had a disastrous 2021-22 campaign which saw them win only six of 31 games.

Just one season prior, they made the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Eat Tournament.

If the players can brush up on their basketball history, they could stand a better chance of having that kind of season rather than a repeat of the last one.