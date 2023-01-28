Look: Basketball World Reacts To Wild Upset

This year's college basketball season continues to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Alabama fell to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners by 24 points. The Crimson Tide gave up 93 points en route to a 93-69 loss in Norman.

Alabama entered today's contest as a 5.5-point favorite over the Sooners.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this shocking blowout upset.

"Alabama just took a good old fashioned beatdown from Oklahoma. Sheesh," one fan wrote.

"So happy for oklahoma coach porter moser, one of the class acts in college basketball. so many close losses, now a huge W over no. 2 alabama," another added.

"The Big 12 is a monster. Oklahoma absolutely throttling Alabama is crazy lol," another said.

Oklahoma forward Grant Sherfield led the way with career-high 30 points. Guard Jalen Hill followed close behind with 26 points of his own.

The Sooners are now 12-9 on the season. Alabama drops to 18-3.