Look: Basketball World Reacts To Wild Upset

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - JANUARY 29: General view of the Alabama Basketball sign prior to the matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum on January 29, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

This year's college basketball season continues to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Alabama fell to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners by 24 points. The Crimson Tide gave up 93 points en route to a 93-69 loss in Norman.

Alabama entered today's contest as a 5.5-point favorite over the Sooners.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this shocking blowout upset.

"Alabama just took a good old fashioned beatdown from Oklahoma. Sheesh," one fan wrote.

"So happy for oklahoma coach porter moser, one of the class acts in college basketball. so many close losses, now a huge W over no. 2 alabama," another added.

"The Big 12 is a monster. Oklahoma absolutely throttling Alabama is crazy lol," another said.

Oklahoma forward Grant Sherfield led the way with career-high 30 points. Guard Jalen Hill followed close behind with 26 points of his own.

The Sooners are now 12-9 on the season. Alabama drops to 18-3.