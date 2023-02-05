Look: Basketball World Stunned By Chris Holtmann's Decision

BOISE, ID - MARCH 17: Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Taco Bell Arena on March 17, 2018 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As Ohio State's basketball team continues to search for answers amid a 1-8 stretch of the season, fans were pretty surprised by Chris Holtmann's latest move.

Per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors, Buckeyes leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Michigan. Noting, Bruce Thornton, Sean McNeil, Isaac Likekele, Justice Sueing and Zed Key will make up the starting lineup.

The basketball world reacted to the lineup changes on social media.

"I'm about done with Holtmann, man..." a user said. "There's no reason Sensabaugh, an NBA lottery pick, should be coming off the bench. It's coaching malpractice."

"Who the hell let Holtmann cook," a user asked.

"Lmao very cool and creative," a fan joked.

"The only guy that can consistently score on this team and he's not starting?" another tweeted. "Weird from a team that desperately needs a win."

Tough times in Columbus, Ohio.