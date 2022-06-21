Look: Bat From 'The Natural' Sells For Incredible Price

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Lizard Skins bat grips in the dugout of the New York Mets before a game at Citi Field on June 6, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

In the 1984 movie "The Natural," there was a bat with the word "Wonderboy" printed on it. This exact prop used for this film was recently auctioned off.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, the auction house's estimate for the "Wonderboy" bat was anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000.

Well, it's safe to say the winning bid exceeded the auction house's estimate by a wide margin.

The bat from "The Natural" officially sold for $137,500. It came with a letter from the prop master.

Rovell revealed that he bid over $10,000 for this prop. Clearly, that wasn't going to cut it.

There are plenty of confused fans wondering why someone would be willing to spend over $100,000 on a prop bat.

That being said, the person who bought it may have been a huge fan of "The Natural." If so, this "Wonderboy" bat was probably priceless to them.