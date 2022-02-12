Look: Baylor Player Leaves Game With Potentially Serious Injury

Baylor’s aspirations to win back-to-back titles may have taken a serious hit on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 10 Baylor Bears and No. 20 Texas Longhorns are battling in Waco right now.

Early in the first half, Baylor’s Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua went down with what looked like a serious knee injury. He was later helped off the court and taken back to the training room.

This could be a significant development in the world of college basketball.

“Hoping for the best with Baylor big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, but that knee injury didn’t look good at all. Just had to be helped off the court here in Waco,” writes college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

Hoping for the best with Baylor big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, but that knee injury didn’t look good at all. Just had to be helped off the court here in Waco. pic.twitter.com/zKX0wuXWyL — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 12, 2022

Tchatchoua, or JTT for short, is a force to be reckoned with at the forward position. He’s averaging 8.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season. He’s also very efficient as he’s converted 68 percent of his shots this year.

Baylor, meanwhile, will have to battle Texas without JTT for the rest of Saturday’s Big 12 battle.

Catch the action right now on ESPN2. At the time of writing, Baylor leads Texas 30-15 late in the first half.