Look: Bears Fans' Group Outfit Is Going Viral On Sunday
There's a roaming group of Mike Ditka's in the greater-Atlanta area, which may be one of the most wholesome ways to celebrate a bachelor party in 2022.
The brother of Bleav Network's Jaryd Wilson went viral on Sunday after a group shot was shared on Twitter.
"My brother is in Atlanta this weekend for a bachelor party and they’re going to the Bears-Falcons game today like this," Wilson said. "Incredible."
Safe to say people were loving it.
"Epic!" a user replied.
"Incredible!" tweeted ESPN's Dustin Fox.
"Sitting next to that group for 3 hours would be my personal hell," another fan commented.
"Ditka. . .Polish Sausage. . .Bears. . .Ditka. . ."
"This is pretty strong!!!!" tweeted AJC beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter.
"This is spectacular!"
“'Ok who wins in a fight, one Ditka or two Ditkas?'
‘Obviously two Ditkas'
'So you’re saying Coach Ditka is capable of losing a fight?'
‘No wait. That’s not what I meant’
'Ok next question. Who wins: an army of Ditkas or an army of Anti-Ditkas? & the Anti-Ditkas are also Ditkas.'”
Hard to top this one.