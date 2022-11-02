Look: Becky Hammon Has Landed A Prominent New Job

UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 15: Head Coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces looks on before Game 3 of the 2022 WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun on September 15, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images) Catalina Fragoso/Getty Images

Fresh off of winning a WNBA title, Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon is making yet another mark in the basketball world.

The longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant coach is joining ESPN as a studio analyst for the 2022-23 season. According to a statement from ESPN, Hammon will be a "pillar" on NBA shows including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and NBA Today.

“I am very excited to contribute to ESPN’s coverage of the NBA this season,” said Hammon. “It will be a lot of fun working alongside ESPN’s talented roster of broadcasters and having the opportunity to talk about the game that I love so much.”

“Becky is a pioneer in every sense of the word and we know she’ll lend unique insights, based on her wide-ranging experience, to our NBA coverage,” said David Roberts, ESPN Head of NBA and Studio Production.

Hammon was interview for a few different NBA head coaching openings before taking her coaching talents to the WNBA. In just her first season, she led the Aces to a title.

Now she's ready to dominate ESPN's basketball coverage.