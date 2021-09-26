Look: Ben Roethlisberger’s Awful Pass Decision Going Viral

It was not a good day for Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are on the verge of a 1-2 start to the season, as Pittsburgh is getting crushed by Cincinnati, 24-10, on Sunday afternoon.

Big Ben and the Steelers’ offense have struggled to move the ball all game long. This was best exemplified by a stunning decision from Roethlisberger late in the fourth quarter.

“4th and 10 in a compacted red zone, probably not the ideal time for Steelers Roethlisberger to check to a running back in the flat, six yards behind the line of scrimmage,” Charles Robinson tweeted.

Yikes.

It’s been a very rough afternoon for Big Ben.

“Big Ben retires in the post game press conference right? Like that’s the best thing that could come of today’s game?” one fan joked.

“You can’t see his face, but the way he turned his head I can only imagine the confusion in Najee Harris’s brain when Ben threw him that ball,” another fan added.

It was a very puzzling decision, that is for sure.