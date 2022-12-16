Look: Ben Roethlisberger's Bowl Game Appearance Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - December 05: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks down field for a receiver during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens on December 5, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bahamas Bowl had a famous guest in attendance on Friday.

Ben Roethlisberger, who is a former starting quarterback at Miami (Ohio), was at the game cheering on his alma mater against UAB. He even made an appearance on the sideline.

Roethlisberger was Miami's quarterback for a few seasons before he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then spent the next 18 years of his career with them before he retired from the NFL after the 2021-22 season.

Unfortunately, Roethlisberger saw his school lose as UAB scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Running back Jermaine Brown Jr. took the ball in from 12 yards out and finished the game with 24 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blazers finished their 2022 campaign with a 7-6 record while Roethlisberger's RedHawks finished at 6-7.

Maybe he'll be better luck at the RedHawks' bowl game next season, should they get one.