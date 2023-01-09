Look: Ben Roethlisberger's Message For JJ Watt Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

One of the best pass rushers in NFL history played his final game on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher JJ Watt is now officially retired after he announced just two weeks ago that this would be his final NFL season. He went out with a bang as he recorded a sack in that final game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Even though the Cardinals lost 38-13, Watt still had a vintage game. It led former Pittsburgh Steelers Ben Roethlisberger to congratulate him on a heck of a career.

"@JJWatt, congrats to one of the best to ever do it! The game will miss you, but QBs and OCs won't!! Happy retirement! HOF, is there even a reason to make this man wait for 5 years?" Roethlisberger tweeted.

Watt will finish his career with 586 total tackles, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, and 70 passes defended.

He's the best pass rusher of this generation and will be a sure lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when it comes calling in five years.