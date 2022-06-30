Look: Ben Simmons Had 2-Word Message Earlier Thursday

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons had a nice two-word message on Thursday morning, though who knows if he's feeling the same way now.

Simmons posted a photo of him on his Instagram story with the caption "Feeling incredible."

That could now be seen as an ice-cold take based on what's happening around the Nets right now.

Kevin Durant informed the team that he wants out and the Nets are now looking to accommodate his request.

Durant has focused on the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat for next season and beyond.

Simmons won't get the chance to play with Durant, despite being acquired in a trade last season.

He sat out the rest of the season due to an injury, though is expected to be ready to go for the 2022-23 season.

The winds are changing up in Brooklyn.