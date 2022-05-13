Look: Ben Simmons' Recent Social Media Activity Going Viral

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With Ben Simmons failing to appear in a single game this season and James Harden disappearing during Thursday night's Game 6 loss, fans and analysts around the league are questioning which team "won" this year's blockbuster trade.

Simmons seems to believe that he and the Nets will ultimately have the last laugh.

On Thursday night, after his former Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs, Simmons "liked" this tweet from Skip Bayless on Twitter.

"James Harden typically no-showed in the second half of this closeout game. Now he's mostly just another Jim Harden. Ben Simmons eventually will make this trade look so phoolish for Philly," Bayless wrote.

Simmons also liked a tweet that called Harden "washed and out of shape." He's since unliked that message.

In last night's 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat, Harden scored just 11 points on 4-9 shooting through 43 minutes. He scored zero points on just two shot attempts in the second half.

After forcing his way out of Philly, Simmons landed with the Brooklyn Nets. He recently underwent successful back surgery to repair the injury that held him out of his new team's first-round series loss.

Both Harden and Simmons have made it clear that they plan on suiting up for their respective teams in 2022-23.

Who do you think won the trade?