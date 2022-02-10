Look: Bench Photo Of LeBron James Went Viral Last Night

LeBron James and the Lakers have plenty to be frustrated about so far this season. Just two years after he and his Los Angeles squad claimed an NBA title, The King and his new-look roster are now struggling to claw their way back to .500.

Understandably, that frustration is beginning to show.

During the closing seconds of last night’s crushing 107-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron sat dejected on the Lakers bench.

Bron is fed up pic.twitter.com/u6lzPPj7HY — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 10, 2022

With a roster that was originally constructed to contend for an NBA title, the Lakers are currently 26-30 on the year and ninth place in the Western Conference. After last night’s loss, the team has now dropped six of their last eight games.

It’s clear something needs to change if the Lakers want to get back on track. Whether that change happens before or after this afternoon’s trade deadline remains to be seen.