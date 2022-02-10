The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Bench Photo Of LeBron James Went Viral Last Night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a technical foul against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James and the Lakers have plenty to be frustrated about so far this season. Just two years after he and his Los Angeles squad claimed an NBA title, The King and his new-look roster are now struggling to claw their way back to .500.

Understandably, that frustration is beginning to show.

During the closing seconds of last night’s crushing 107-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron sat dejected on the Lakers bench.

With a roster that was originally constructed to contend for an NBA title, the Lakers are currently 26-30 on the year and ninth place in the Western Conference. After last night’s loss, the team has now dropped six of their last eight games.

It’s clear something needs to change if the Lakers want to get back on track. Whether that change happens before or after this afternoon’s trade deadline remains to be seen.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.