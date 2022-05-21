Look: Benches Cleared In White Sox, Yankees Game Today

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A bench-clearing scuffle broke out during Saturday's matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at Yankees Stadium.

Players spilled out from both dugouts after Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal exchanged words at home plate.

Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson rushed over and was one of the first players to get involved in the touch up.

Donaldson and Anderson have developed a heated rivalry this season. Last week in Chicago, benches cleared after another conflict between the two players. Anderson was upset after Donaldson shoved him with a pickoff tag at third base.

Donaldson and Anderson got into another spat earlier in today's game as well. The two fiery personalities had to be separated after chirping at each other during an inning change.

After today's game, Anderson said the incident was sparked by a racially-charged comment made by Donaldson. The Yankees infielder allegedly called him "Jackie Robinson."

Nothing serious came of today's bench-clearing incident. No punches were thrown and no one was ejected. Both teams were issued a warning and the game quickly resumed.

Anderson was escorted back to the White Sox dugout by a couple of his teammates. Jose Abreu held him in a bear hug to prevent him from going back out on the field.

The Yankees won the contest 7-5.

These two budding rivals will face off in a double header at Yankees Stadium tomorrow.