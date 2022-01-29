The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Bengals Elevated 2 Players Before AFC Title Game

A general photo of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the field.JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have elevated two players to the active roster ahead of tomorrow’s AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Practice squad players Damion Square (defensive tackle) and Trent Taylor (wide receiver) have received the call-up and will take the field for Sunday’s marquee matchup.

Both players will automatically revert back to the practice squad after tomorrow’s game.

This will be Square’s second game played with two different teams in this year’s postseason. In fact, he actually played against his current Bengals squad as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round.

Taylor suited up with the Bengals for four regular-season games this year, logging two receptions for 41 yards. He was not active for either of Cincinnati’s first two playoff games.

Each of these moves were likely made in response to injuries on both the defensive line and wide receiver depth charts. Defensive end Cam Sample is doubtful with a groin injury and WR Stanley Morgan is doubtful with a hamstring issue.

Tomorrow’s AFC Championship game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium.

 

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.