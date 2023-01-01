Look: Bengals' Message For NFL Media Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals play the Buffalo Bills tomorrow in a game that could vault them into a top-two seed in the AFC playoffs. Ahead of that big game, the Bengals have a message for NFL media.

Taking to Twitter this morning, the Bengals posted a compilation video of media members who doubted them and called them "done" after their slow start to the season. Among the analysts highlighted were Jeff Saturday, Keyshawn Johnson, Mike Florio, Stephen A. Smith and many more.

"Last year’s predictions were a little off… here’s to better takes in 2023," the team said, adding a winking emoji.

The video has over 100,000 views, 4,600 likes and 1,500 retweets since this morning with many of their fans praising the social media team for a job well done.

Early in the season it looks like the Bengals were going to be the latest Super Bowl runner-up to struggle throughout the season. They lost their first two games and seemed helplessly behind after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

But after losing to the Cleveland Browns on Halloween, the light switched on in Cincinnati. They've won seven straight games with wins over the Titans, Chiefs, Buccaneers and Patriots highlighting their recent run of form.

Depending on the results of today's games, the Bengals could take control of the No. 2 seed or even the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC if they can beat the Bills.

Will the Bengals get the job done?