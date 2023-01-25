Look: Bengals Players Have A Nickname For Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

In just a few days the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game for the second straight year.

Last year Joe Burrow and the Bengals used an epic comeback to make the Super Bowl. This time around, the Bengals have all of the confidence in the world after a beatdown of the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

During the latter stages of that game, Bengals players revealed their nickname for Arrowhead Stadium - where the Chiefs play. They affectionately called the stadium "Burrowhead" thanks to Joe Burrow's undefeated record there.

Check it out.

Chiefs tar tight end Travis Kelce heard what the Bengals players had to say and he wasn't too happy with it.

He expects Arrowhead to be loud on Sunday night.

Kansas City opened the week as the favorite, but the betting line dipped in Cincinnati's favor as of Wednesday morning.

The Chiefs and Bengals kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.