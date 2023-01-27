Look: Bengals Receive Concerning Injury Update

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo and knocked off the Bills despite a slew of big injuries. By the looks of things, they'll have to do the same against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

According to Bengals insider Ben Baby of ESPN, Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams and offensive guard Alex Cappa were not with the team at the start of practice. Neither of the two have practiced all week due to injuries.

Williams and Cappa were both absent from Sunday's win over the Bills. Fortunately for the Bengals, their absence didn't keep them from keeping star quarterback Joe Burrow upright or the running game churning, much less from getting the win.

But we may not know until Sunday whether the team's success without Williams and Cappa was a sign that they can live without them or just a fluke performance from the backups.

Despite being 3-0 against the Chiefs with Joe Burrow starting, none of those wins have come easily. All three of those Bengals wins have come by exactly three points.

With margins for error that small, two or more key players being missing could be a bigger difference-maker in the final outcome than some are willing to accept.

Will the Bengals be able to move the ball as effectively against the Chiefs without Williams and Cappa, or will their absence doom them at Arrowhead Stadium?