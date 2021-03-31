Look: Bengals Tease Fans With Joe Burrow Video

The much-anticipated return of rising-star quarterback Joe Burrow is right on the horizon.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Cincinnati Bengals posted a video on their official Twitter account. The clip showed Burrow exiting the tunnel, cleats on, seemingly ready for a preseason workout.

With April Fools’ Day coming up tomorrow, the Bengals wanted to make sure fans knew this post was no joke.

“Reminder: April Fools’ Day is tomorrow, it’s not today,” the caption read.

Coming off one of the most incredible college football seasons of all time with LSU, Burrow was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite a disappointing 2-7-1 record, the former Tigers QB’s rookie campaign got off to a hot start. Through 10 games with the Bengals, Burrow threw 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Unfortunately, his likely Rookie-of-the-Year season came to a screeching halt during a Week 11 matchup with the Washington Football Team. His impressive year was cut short by a brutal knee injury — tearing both his ACL/MCL and damaging his PCL/meniscus.

While this injury is about as devastating as it sounds, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has been on the mend for quite some time now. Back in January, Burrow told reporters that he hoped to return for the first game of the 2021 season.

“That’s been the goal for me from the beginning,” Burrow said, per NFL.com. “They say it’s a 9-12 month recovery and the first game is exactly nine months from my injury. We’re on pace to do it right now. There’s obviously a long road ahead and there’s opportunities for setbacks along the road, but as far as right now, it’s looking as good as it could for where I’m at in the rehab process.”

With today’s video, that Week 1 dream looks like it’s starting to become more of a reality.