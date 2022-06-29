Look: Best Alexis Ren Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Alexis Ren attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR) Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world.

As the latest issue continues to circulate, fans are remembering some of the most iconic shoots from years past. One of those came in 2018 when one SI Swimsuit model stole the show.

Alexis Ren made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in style in 2018. She was voted as the top rookie for that year and created one of the most iconic shoots the magazine has seen.

Here's a look behind the scenes.

Ren joined the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal and a host of others who won the Rookie of the Year award for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Somewhat surprisingly, though, she has not returned for another shoot with SI Swimsuit.

She's one of the most-followed models on social media, with over 16 million followers on Instagram.

