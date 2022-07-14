Look: Best Allie Ayers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Just over two months ago, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world.

While the latest issue continues to circulate, fans are remembering some of the iconic shoots from the past. One of those came in 2018 when one Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off a few unique swimsuits.

Allie Ayers made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in style in 2018. Her shoot became iconic thanks to the interesting swimsuits she was asked to wear.

Here's a look behind the scenes.

Here's more about Ayers from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Allie Ayers Lindsey is an entrepreneur and model from Snyder, Okla. She began modeling as a teenager and at age 24 was featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as a finalist in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search. Using that momentum, she launched Bissy Swim, a made-to-order swimwear brand founded with a focus on sustainability and diversity, issues that have plagued the fashion industry. Her newest venture, The Model Coaches, has an even more personal slant. Through this mentoring platform, Allie encourages other models to take control of and better navigate their careers while helping build confidence and self-love.

You can find photos from her shoots in 2018 and 2021 here.