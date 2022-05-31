Look: Best Athlete In Every City Graphic Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a graphic featuring the best athletes in every sporting city among the major four sports hit social media.

Of course, when a subjective list like this hits social media, it usually goes viral. There are tough decisions to be made for most cities, which was evident after the list hit Twitter.

Among the most controversial picks were Los Angeles, Tampa and Pittsburgh. Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was named the best player in the Los Angeles area - over LeBron James.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was the selection for Tampa - over seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. In Pittsburgh, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt was named the best player in the city over Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

Fans weren't too certain about those selections.

"LeBron??" a fan asked.

"Where's Brady?" asked a fan.

"What are you smoking? It should be Sidney Crosby in Pittsburgh," one fan said.

It's safe to say not everyone agrees with the list.